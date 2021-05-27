Best bets
27 May 2021
Horse racing best bets, Thursday 27 May 2021

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

VAAL CLASSIC

BEST BET

RACE 1 SWINGER No 5 Abalus! and No 6 Aurora Light

Of the runners who have raced, Abalus! looks to have them stone cold on form. However, there is a lot of talk for Paul Peter-trained first-timer Aurora Light. As a result, the Swinger looks the way to go. It won’t pay much but it does look a good bet.

VALUE BET

RACE 6 NO 5 BAROMETER – EACH-WAY

This is not an easy race but the Corne Spies runner goes well for jockey Chase Maujean who is back aboard today. He is around 8-1 and that does look good value.

  • Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

