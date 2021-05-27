Horse racing best bets, Thursday 27 May 2021

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.
VAAL CLASSIC
BEST BET
RACE 1 SWINGER No 5 Abalus! and No 6 Aurora Light
Of the runners who have raced, Abalus! looks to have them stone cold on form. However, there is a lot of talk for Paul Peter-trained first-timer Aurora Light. As a result, the Swinger looks the way to go. It won’t pay much but it does look a good bet.
VALUE BET
RACE 6 NO 5 BAROMETER – EACH-WAY
This is not an easy race but the Corne Spies runner goes well for jockey Chase Maujean who is back aboard today. He is around 8-1 and that does look good value.
- Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.