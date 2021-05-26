Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 26 May 2021

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.
DURBANVILLE
BEST BET
RACE 3 TRIFECTA.
Pomp And Power looks very hard to beat so take him to win with Captain’s Knot, Sky God and Back To You for second and third.
No 3 with 1, 2, 5
Cost R6
VALUE BET
RACE 6 NO 3 HYDE PARK
Trainer Justin Snath has a lot of short-priced horses at today’s meeting but Hyde Park, also with Richard Fourie up, is on offer at around 4-1 in a small field. Looks great value.
