26 May 2021
Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 26 May 2021

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Your daily best bets.

 

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

DURBANVILLE

BEST BET

RACE 3 TRIFECTA.

Pomp And Power looks very hard to beat so take him to win with Captain’s Knot, Sky God and Back To You for second and third.

No 3 with 1, 2, 5

Cost R6

VALUE BET

RACE 6 NO 3 HYDE PARK

Trainer Justin Snath has a lot of short-priced horses at today’s meeting but Hyde Park, also with Richard Fourie up, is on offer at around 4-1 in a small field. Looks great value.

  • Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

