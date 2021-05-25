Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 25 May 2021

Sport Staff

FAIRVIEW

BEST BET

RACE 2 SWINGER 2 BLUE DUCHESS AND 1 TARSUS

Blue Duchess is unbeaten on the Polytrack but this is the first time she will be taking on the colts. Of those, Tarsus looks the best runner so the Swinger looks a stand-out bet.

VALUE BET

RACE 6 NO 7 ESCAPE TO VEGAS – EACHWAY

Two-time champion jockey Lyle Hewitson teams up with trainer Duncan Mckenzie and at odds 6-1 this looks an attractive win and place bet.