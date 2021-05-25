Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 25 May 2021

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.
Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.
FAIRVIEW
BEST BET
RACE 2 SWINGER 2 BLUE DUCHESS AND 1 TARSUS
Blue Duchess is unbeaten on the Polytrack but this is the first time she will be taking on the colts. Of those, Tarsus looks the best runner so the Swinger looks a stand-out bet.
VALUE BET
RACE 6 NO 7 ESCAPE TO VEGAS – EACHWAY
Two-time champion jockey Lyle Hewitson teams up with trainer Duncan Mckenzie and at odds 6-1 this looks an attractive win and place bet.
- Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.