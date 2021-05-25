Best bets
Best bets
Sport Staff
1 minute read
25 May 2021
8:01 am

Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 25 May 2021

Sport Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Your daily best bets.

 

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

FAIRVIEW

BEST BET

RACE 2 SWINGER 2 BLUE DUCHESS AND 1 TARSUS

Blue Duchess is unbeaten on the Polytrack but this is the first time she will be taking on the colts. Of those, Tarsus looks the best runner so the Swinger looks a stand-out bet.

VALUE BET

RACE 6 NO 7 ESCAPE TO VEGAS – EACHWAY

Two-time champion jockey Lyle Hewitson teams up with trainer Duncan Mckenzie and at odds 6-1 this looks an attractive win and place bet.

  • Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Friday 21 May 2021
4 days ago
4 days ago

BEST BETS

Richard Fourie steps up for Greeff stable. Whatever Next?
4 days ago
4 days ago

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Thursday 19 May 2021
5 days ago
5 days ago

BEST BETS

Glen Kotzen is having a Magical time in KZN
6 days ago
6 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Friday 21 May 2021
4 days ago
4 days ago

BEST BETS

Richard Fourie steps up for Greeff stable. Whatever Next?
4 days ago
4 days ago

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Thursday 19 May 2021
5 days ago
5 days ago

BEST BETS

Glen Kotzen is having a Magical time in KZN
6 days ago
6 days ago