21 May 2021
21 May 2021
4:31 pm

Horse racing best bets, Friday 21 May 2021

Fairview Turf

Best Bet:

Race 1: Swinger: 4×7

Jean Paul (4) showed determination second time out while Peace In Our World had a pleasing debut. They should both come ion in heaps from the experience.

Value Bet:

Straight Line Place Accumulator.

Leg 1: 4 (Life On Mars)

Leg 2: 12 (Jungle Promise)

Leg 3: 5 (First Street)

Leg 4: 1 (Atyaab)

Leg 5: 2 (Broadside)

Leg 6: 2 (Norton Sound)

Leg 7: 1 (Dirty Martini)

  • Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

