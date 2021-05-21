Horse racing best bets, Friday 21 May 2021

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Fairview Turf

Best Bet:

Race 1: Swinger: 4×7

Jean Paul (4) showed determination second time out while Peace In Our World had a pleasing debut. They should both come ion in heaps from the experience.

Value Bet:

Straight Line Place Accumulator.

Leg 1: 4 (Life On Mars)

Leg 2: 12 (Jungle Promise)

Leg 3: 5 (First Street)

Leg 4: 1 (Atyaab)

Leg 5: 2 (Broadside)

Leg 6: 2 (Norton Sound)

Leg 7: 1 (Dirty Martini)