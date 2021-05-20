Horse racing best bets, Thursday 19 May 2021

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Vaal

Best Bet:

Race 3: Hotchiwitchi (8) to win.

This Twice Over filly, trained by Sean Tarry, is aiming for a hat-trick and has champion elect jockey Lyle Hewitson up.

She’s taking on some decent sorts but with a light weight she looks hard to oppose.

Value Bet:

Race 8:

Swinger 8×12

This is a very open race with a big field. If Blue Eyes (8) and Big City Girl (12) make the frame, the Swinger payout will be decent.