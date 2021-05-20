Best bets
Best bets
1 minute read
20 May 2021
8:44 am

Horse racing best bets, Thursday 19 May 2021

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Your daily best bets.

 

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Vaal

Best Bet:

Race 3: Hotchiwitchi (8) to win.

This Twice Over filly, trained by Sean Tarry, is aiming for a hat-trick and has champion elect jockey Lyle Hewitson up.

She’s taking on some decent sorts but with a light weight she looks hard to oppose.

Value Bet:

Race 8:

Swinger 8×12

This is a very open race with a big field. If Blue Eyes (8) and Big City Girl (12) make the frame, the Swinger payout will be decent.

  • Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

BEST BETS

Glen Kotzen is having a Magical time in KZN
23 hours ago
23 hours ago

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Sunday 16 May 2021
4 days ago
4 days ago

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Saturday 15 May 2021
5 days ago
5 days ago

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Friday 14 May 2021
6 days ago
6 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

BEST BETS

Glen Kotzen is having a Magical time in KZN
23 hours ago
23 hours ago

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Sunday 16 May 2021
4 days ago
4 days ago

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Saturday 15 May 2021
5 days ago
5 days ago

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Friday 14 May 2021
6 days ago
6 days ago