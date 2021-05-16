Horse racing best bets, Sunday 16 May 2021

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.
Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.
GREYVILLE TURF
BEST BET
RACE 6 NO 1 LADY OF STEEL – WIN
Lady Of Steel is by far the best-weighted runner and as she has run third to Summer Pudding in the Grade 1 Woolavington 2000 last year over the course and distance at level weights, she will be very hard to beat.
VALUE BET
RACE 8 NO 2 AL’S MY DADDY – EACH WAY
A good draw is worth a lot at Greyville and with Lyle Hewitson up, the 7-1 on offer looks very appetising.
- Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.