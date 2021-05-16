Horse racing best bets, Sunday 16 May 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

GREYVILLE TURF

BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 1 LADY OF STEEL – WIN

Lady Of Steel is by far the best-weighted runner and as she has run third to Summer Pudding in the Grade 1 Woolavington 2000 last year over the course and distance at level weights, she will be very hard to beat.

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 2 AL’S MY DADDY – EACH WAY

A good draw is worth a lot at Greyville and with Lyle Hewitson up, the 7-1 on offer looks very appetising.