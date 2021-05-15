Horse racing best bets, Saturday 15 May 2021

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.
CITIZEN BETS TURFFONTEIN
BEST BET
RACE 3 – SWINGER NO 1 I DREAM AND GENIE AND NO 8 VOLTRON
This is another case of a Swinger that won’t pay big money but looks as close to a “racing certainty” as one can find. Take it as many times as you can afford.
VALUE BET
RACE 7 NO 7 QUERARI FERRARI – EACH-WAY
Querari Ferrari looked as if she was heading for the top but was then sold and changed trainers. She didn’t achieve the expected heights with her new trainers, but she is now back with Erico Verdonese, who was her original trainer.
She is starting to regain the old form and has won her only race at this track. At 7-1 looks a nice each-way bet.
