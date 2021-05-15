Horse racing best bets, Saturday 15 May 2021

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

CITIZEN BETS TURFFONTEIN

BEST BET

RACE 3 – SWINGER NO 1 I DREAM AND GENIE AND NO 8 VOLTRON

This is another case of a Swinger that won’t pay big money but looks as close to a “racing certainty” as one can find. Take it as many times as you can afford.

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 7 QUERARI FERRARI – EACH-WAY

Querari Ferrari looked as if she was heading for the top but was then sold and changed trainers. She didn’t achieve the expected heights with her new trainers, but she is now back with Erico Verdonese, who was her original trainer.

She is starting to regain the old form and has won her only race at this track. At 7-1 looks a nice each-way bet.