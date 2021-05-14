Horse racing best bets, Friday 14 May 2021

Sports Staff

FAIRVIEW TURF

BEST BET

RACE 4 NO 1 WORLD RADAR – WIN

This four-year-old is one of the best sprinting fillies in the country, unfortunately, she has the soundest issue. Fit and well, she wins – if unsound, she runs unplaced.

She has run nine times for six wins and three unplaced runs but she is at her best on the turf and trainer Alan Greeff does not tend to race her unless he feels she can win. Greg Cheyne takes the ride as usual.

VALUE BET

RACE 8 – BOXED TRIFECTA, HORSES 2, 3 AND 6

Trainer Alan Greeff has a very strong hand in this race and his three runners – Water Spirit, Golden Chance and Step Lively – look set to fight this out. A boxed Trifecta costs just R6 and al they have to do is all finish in the first three – in any order.