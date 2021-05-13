Horse racing best bets, Thursday 13 May 2021

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.
Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.
VAAL CLASSIC
BEST BET
RACE 7 NO 2 AL SAKEET – WIN
Al Sakeet failed in a feature race last time but is down in class and looks hard to beat.
VALUE BET
RACE 5 NO 7 RAINY SEASON – EACH WAY
Rainy Season won at the fourth time of asking and looks to have room for improvement. At current odds of 14-1 he looks excellent value in an open race.
- Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.