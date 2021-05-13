Horse racing best bets, Thursday 13 May 2021

Sports Staff

VAAL CLASSIC

BEST BET

RACE 7 NO 2 AL SAKEET – WIN

Al Sakeet failed in a feature race last time but is down in class and looks hard to beat.

VALUE BET

RACE 5 NO 7 RAINY SEASON – EACH WAY

Rainy Season won at the fourth time of asking and looks to have room for improvement. At current odds of 14-1 he looks excellent value in an open race.