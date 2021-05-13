Rack up the winners with title-hunting Lyle Hewitson

Mike Moon

He’ll be striving to make inroads on that next 50 at the Vaal on Thursday when the action is on the Classic circuit.

Jockey Lyle Hewitson is so far ahead of the field in the race for the national jockey championship that he could probably take a holiday until the end of the season and still clinch the title. He is some 50 clear of reigning champ Warren Kennedy with 10 weeks of the term to go.

On Tuesday, Hewitson notched up his 200th winner of 2020/2021, after a prolific week of more than 10 wins. In recent years, the champion’s winning total has been around the 200 mark, so, with the backing of the powerful Sean Tarry and Gavin Smith yards, hardworking Hewitson could easily pass 250 as he claims his third title.

Hewitson’s best three for the day are all Tarry runners: Bowie in Race 4, Senescence in Race 5 and Magic Choice in Race 8. He participates in every race on a difficult card and each mount has something to recommend it.

Bowie is a one-time winner from 13 starts with a merit rating of 85, competing in a MR96 Handicap, which, on the face of it, doesn’t look a particularly compelling prospect. However, the three-year-old has registered five-second places – which include his last three efforts.

The upshot is that he comes into this race with a nice, lightweight of 52.5kg. A No 5 draw adds to the argument, as does a hefty comparative weight advantage over filly Kayla’s Champ, the only one of these opponents he has bumped before. Kayla’s Champ has won since that clash in March.

In the next event on the programme, Race 5, a 1800m Classified Stakes, the filly Senescence stands out from a full field of 16 for her super consistency over recent months. She has been out of the prize money just once in 11 runs – while collecting two wins – and looks as good a choice as any in a tricky contest.

In the eighth and last, Hewitson hops on Magic Circle, who broke her duck last time in a work riders’ race, after showing steady improvement as she gained experience. By sire-of-the-moment Willow Magic, this striking chestnut gives one a sense of being more progressive than her opposition and could cap a good day for her crown-hunting companion.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

1 Imitation Game, 4 Pick A Lily, 6 Captain Lannister, 3 Tuscan Winter

Race 2:

2 Spanish Song, 6 Frosted Ice, 14 Silvery Blue, 1 Verinova

Race 3:

2 Katzenthal, 1 Lazy Guy, 4 Riccardo, 9 Hamaama

Race 4:

8 Bowie, 9 Stop For Nothing, 4 Stone Cold, 6 Spice Market

Race 5:

11 Senescence, 3 Irish Rain, 1 Sergei, 2 El Romiachi

Race 6:

7 On A High Note, 10 Hear The Trumpet, 1 Just As Rich, 8 Fantasy Flower

Race 7:

3 South East, 1 Vaseem, 2 Al Sakeet, 4 Kwite A Trip

Race 8:

12 Magic Choice, 10 Greenhill, 9 Belle Of Belize, 1 Glowtoria

Pick 6:

1,2 x 4,6,7,8 x 11 x 1,4,5,7,8,10 x 1,2,3,4 x 1,4,9,10,11,12 (R1440)

PA:

2,6,14 x 2 x 4,8,9 x 11 x 1,7,10 x 1,3 x 9,10,12 (R162)