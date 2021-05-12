Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 12 May 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

DURBANVILLE

BEST BET

BIPOT: R12

Leg 1: 7, 8

Leg 2: 5

Leg 3: 11

Leg 4: 2, 4, 9

Leg 5: 8

Leg 6: 1, 2

There look to be some good bets in the early races at Durbanville today and this looks a good bet. Bettors could take it as many times as they like.

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 2 LARENTINA – EACH-WAY BET

Durbanville is a track that specifically suits certain horses. It is fast, tight turning with an undulating home straight.

Larentina is one of those horses who loves this track. She raced four times at the course for two wins a third place. Her only one unplaced race at the course was in a tough field. Her merit rating has been dropping and now she looks ready to win. At 10-1 she looks a good each-way prospects.