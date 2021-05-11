Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 11 May 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

FAIRVIEW POLYTRACK

BEST BET

RACE 1 NO 1 AGRADEMARMALADE – WIN

Get out of the starting stalls with a winner. Agrademarmalade is trained by Gavin Smith and

will be ridden for the first time by log-leading jockey and two-time SA champion Lyle

Hewitson.

This horse has been runner-up in his last three starts and looks very hard to oppose in a

weak field.

VALUE BET

RACE 6 NO 2 MARY LEE – EACHWAY

This four-year-old filly has been racing against the colts recently and while she is rarely far

behind the winner, she has found the opposition a bit strong.

For the first time in four starts, she will be taking on runners of her own sex and the last

time she did so, she won that race.

She is on offer at 10-1 and should contest the finish.