Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 11 May 2021

FAIRVIEW POLYTRACK
BEST BET
RACE 1 NO 1 AGRADEMARMALADE – WIN
Get out of the starting stalls with a winner. Agrademarmalade is trained by Gavin Smith and
will be ridden for the first time by log-leading jockey and two-time SA champion Lyle
Hewitson.
This horse has been runner-up in his last three starts and looks very hard to oppose in a
weak field.
VALUE BET
RACE 6 NO 2 MARY LEE – EACHWAY
This four-year-old filly has been racing against the colts recently and while she is rarely far
behind the winner, she has found the opposition a bit strong.
For the first time in four starts, she will be taking on runners of her own sex and the last
time she did so, she won that race.
She is on offer at 10-1 and should contest the finish.
