Drier and Veale might hold keys to a hard Polytrack meeting

Mike Moon

After a good recent run for favourite backers, a few long shots have been popping up in the results column of South African racing – and the “roughie” trend could gain momentum at Greyville on Monday when racing is on the Polytrack.

While the card might be a tad forbidding, it does offer the chance for sizeable payouts and exotic punters would be well advised to go wide in some legs. That throws up the challenge of finding a banker – to allow us some leeway in the tougher races.

Trainer Dennis Drier’s Master Of Destiny in Race 7, an MR72 Handicap over 1400m, is one option, having won over this course and distance in March.

The four-year-old switched to the turf for his next effort and showed his wellness with a late rattle that just failed to catch the winner.

He must carry 60.5kg but does have an inside draw for jockey Sean Veale to work from. The principal dangers are Euphoric and the maddeningly inconsistent Theravada.

Drier and Veale could get the day off to a winning start with Diamond Girl in the first, a 1200m Maiden Plate for fillies and mares. After a good debut, finishing second to the promising Duchess Of Sussex, the filly was well backed to get out of the maidens on her second attempt – over this course and distance – but she ran out of steam after racing prominently and ended up in fourth spot.

A month down the line, the three-year-old will be stronger, fitter and wiser and should recoup the losses. The fitting of blinkers could be just the thing to get her to settle in the running and strike at the right time.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

6 Diamond Girl, 3 Loving The Victory, 2 Leopard Lady, 8 Red Rosa

Race 2:

1 Crusade’s Star, 6 Pacific Winter, 2 Grand Maestro, 12 Alphamikefoxtrot

Race 3:

1 Cauldron, 2 The Gaul, 5 Catch The Tune, 10 Tjoklit

Race 4:

2 So Smooth, 1 Higher Purpose, 4 Montana Sky, 8 Smart William

Race 5:

10 To The Max, 2 Kapama, 8 Good Girl, 3 Theatrical Moment

Race 6:

7 Knight Warrior, 1 Flying Peter, 10 The Snow War, 8 Living Waters

Race 7:

2 Master Of Destiny, 10 Euphoric, 9 Theravada, 6 Sovereign Soldier

Race 8:

5 Hot Money, 2 Noble Rhythm, 11 Foxy Lady, 4 Someone Exciting

Race 9:

1 Vizhoe’s Magic, 11 Noemi, 3 Royal View, 2 Kileigh’s Fate

Pick 6:

1,2,4,8,11 x 2,3,5,8,10 x 1,7,8 x 2 x 2,5,6,7,11 x 1,2,3,11 (R1500)

PA:

1,2 x 2 x 2,8,10 x 1,7 x 2 x 5 x 1,3,11 (R36)