Horse racing best bets, Monday 10 May 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

GREYVILLE POLYTRACK

BEST BET

RACE 1 SWINGER: 3-LOVING THE VICTORY AND 6-DIAMOND GIRL

Racing takes place on the Polytrack today and this is not an easy card. However, the best opportunity comes up in the opening event of the day as this looks a race in two between Loving The Victory and Diamond Girl. This is not going to produce a big return but with both runners well drawn, it looks the stand-out bet on the card.

VALUE BET

RACE 6 NO 4 BLACK FOX – EACHWAY

It is remarkable that this four-year-old gelding has not be tried on the Polytrack. He has run well at Scottsville but as he is sired by Black Minnaloushe, whose progeny tend to go well on the Polytrack he should take to the surface. The distance of 1400m is ideal, he is well drawn at No 4 and claims a 1.5kg apprentice allowance. This gelding is on offer at 12-1 so looks good win and place value at that price.

Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.