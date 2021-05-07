Horse racing best bets, Thursday 6 May 2021

Sports Staff

Turffontein Inside

Best Bet

Race 2: Swinger 1×2

Blonde Act (1) and Daleel (2) should turn this into a match race. With not much to choose between them, play the swinger.

Value Bet

Race 4: Trifecta: Box 2+7+10+11.

Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.