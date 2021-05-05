Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 5 May 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Vaal

Best Bet

Race 5: Captain Of Stealth (1) to win.

This Captain Al colt has taken to Durban, winning his first outing on the Greyville Turf track.

He makes his Poly debut, but such is his form that he has been prices up at 11-10, with the rest of the field 8-1 or better.

Value Bet

Race 7: Swinger: 3×5

Karoo Lark (3) is in top form, recording five consecutive top-three finishes.

Pink Floyd (5) makes his Poly debut. He brings solid Western Cape from into the race.

Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.