Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 4 May 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Vaal

Best Bet

Race 3: Duke Of Sussex to win.

Trainer Lucky Houdalakis had this gelding in good nick on debut three weeks ago and he should go on to score after finishing runner-up then.

Bettors are pouring money on this horse as if they know the result.

Value Bet

Race 8: Swinger: Box 4+8+9

Saviour (4) is a touch erratic, but brilliant when in the mood. Both Country Squire (8) and Lagertha (9) are on a hat-trick.

Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.