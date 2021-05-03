Picture The Moment all set for his winning photo

Mike Moon

If trainer Vaughan Marshall and jockey Louie Mxothwa can get him to settle in the prelims his bout of “seconditis” should be cured.

The connections of Picture The Moment have been picturing the moment of the three-year-old’s first win for nearly a year now. He has given hope of delivering the moment, with steadily improving showings in his nine outings – but the three runner-up efforts of late must have been a tad frustrating for his nearest and dearest.

The frustration will evaporate if he breaks his duck at Kenilworth on Monday in a Maiden Plate over 1400m – Race 4 on the card and the first leg of the Pick 6.

Last time, when second to the promising Futura’s Hope, Picture The Moment was reported to be restless beforehand and coughing afterwards.

In his previous two second-placed outings, Picture The Moment tried his guts out but was just pipped at the post. So, there is no shortage of willingness on the part of the son of Visionaire and, with the No 1 draw, he rates as one of the few standout bets on a tricky card of small fields.

With such awkward programmes, it can pay to follow form and few people are in such good form at Grant van Niekerk. The ace Cape jockey flew to Joburg for just one ride on Saturday – and delivered in smashing style on Rio Querari in the Grade 1 Computaform Sprint.

He winged it to Durban for Sunday’s Greyville meeting and did the same thing on Linebacker in the Grade 2 WSB Guineas.

Van Niekerk has a strong book at Kenilworth, so, when in a selection conundrum, plumping for “GvN” might not be the worst way to go.

His best rides appear to be Santa Maria in Race 2, Kariba Hall in Race 8 and So Flawless in Race 9 – but several others have good chances.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

3 Intrepid, 1 African Rain, 2 Barzalona, 5 Sir Tallin

Race 2:

2 Santa Maria, 1 Bye Bye Bombshell, 3 Giverny, 8 Seeking Peace

Race 3:

6 Hello Winter Hello, 7 World’s Your Oyster, 5 Constable, 2 Elusive Trader

Race 4:

1 Picture The Moment, 3 Life On Mars, 5 Abraham Lincoln, 2 West Coast Pirate

Race 5:

4 Moon Rock, 2 Bernie, 3 Izapha, 7 West Coast Wonder

Race 6:

4 Halloween, 3 Regina Isabella, 6 Kunming, 2 Helen’s Blush

Race 7:

2 Kariba Hall, 1 Gallic Tribe, 7 Secret Glider, 3 One Way Traffic

Race 8:

3 So Flawless, 6 Lilac Sensation, 4 Miss Smarty Pants, 1 Heaven’s Embrace

Pick 6:

5,6,7 x 1 x 2,3,4,6,7 x 2,3,4,6 x 1,2,3,7 x 3,4,6 (R720)

PA:

1,2 x 6,7 x 1 x 2,3,4 x 3,4 x 1,2 x 3 (R48)