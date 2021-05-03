Horse racing best bets, Friday 30 April 2021

Sports Staff

Kenilworth

Best Bet

Race 4: Picture The Moment to win

The three-year-old Visionaire gelding is the highest-rated runner but as this is a handicap, he will have to give at least 4kg to the opposition. He has run three successive seconds, two over 1400m – the first at Kenilworth and the second at Durbanville – and one over 1200m at Kenilworth. Trainer Vaughan Marshall has engaged Louis Mxothwa, who has ridden the gelding twice, for the ride. They jump from gate 1. Picture The Moment is likely to go off at a short price.

Value Bet

Races 5-7: Pick 3:

Leg 1: 2

Leg 2: 3, 4, 6

Leg 3: 2, 3

