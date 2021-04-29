Horse racing best bets, Thursday 29 April 2021

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.
Vaal
BEST BET
RACE 8 NO 1 BAYMAX – WIN
He has been running in feature races but is now down in class and will be very hard to beat.
VALUE BET
RACE 7 NO 1 INTO THE FUTURE – EACH WAY
After a good win in his penultimate race, this gelding ran a shocker last time but that run is best ignored as he lost any chance with a poor start.
He is down in class, has a top jockey up in S’manga Khumalo and could well get back into the winner’s enclosure.
