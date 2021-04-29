Horse racing best bets, Thursday 29 April 2021

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

VAAL

BEST BET

RACE 8 NO 1 BAYMAX – WIN

He has been running in feature races but is now down in class and will be very hard to beat.

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 1 INTO THE FUTURE – EACH WAY

After a good win in his penultimate race, this gelding ran a shocker last time but that run is best ignored as he lost any chance with a poor start. He is down in class, has a top jockey up in S’manga Khumalo and could well get back into the winner’s enclosure.