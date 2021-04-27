Joe Gwingwizha in pole position to defend Work Riders’ Challenge title

Mike Moon

Ten points are awarded for a win, seven for a runner-up slot, five for a third-place and three for a fourth.

The Highveld’s work riders come into the full glare of the racing spotlight on Freedom Day, Tuesday 27 April, when the final leg of the Work Riders’ Challenge is held on the Inside track at Turffontein.

Defending champion Joe Gwingwizha has a comfortable lead in the battle for the lion’s share of the R50,000 purse. He has amassed 64 points from the first two legs of the Challenge, contested at the Vaal – well clear of his nearest rival Phenisile Mongqawa on 37 points and erstwhile champ Chamu Mabaya on 32.

Gwingwizha could just about secure his double early on, with Sean Tarry-trained Magic Choice in Race 1. If there’s any doubt about the destination of the R20,000 first prize later in the day, Tarry’s Ra’ed in Race 8, the lucky last, should seal the deal.

Mongqawa partners a clutch of horses with decent chances trained by Paul Peter, who, remarkably, helped deliver the youngster when he was born. The rider’s mother has worked for the Peter family for decades.

It’s unlikely, but if Gwingwizha’s mounts somehow fail to deliver and Mongqawa or Mabaya have an exceptional day, we could see an upset.

Apart from Tarry’s meeting bookends, one standout runner is Mike de Kock’s Masaaken, who’ll be ridden by Mabaya in Race 3, a Maiden Plate over a marathon 2600m. This filly is clearly a trier but hasn’t quite cracked the winning way. The fitting of blinkers for the first time might do the trick.

The work rider programme – under the auspices of the Racing Trust, the Racing Association and Phumelela – has been a huge success over the years, giving the people who work so hard in the background to keep racing stables running a shot at some competitive glory. Riding skills on the gallops have improved enormously, while some participants have even gone on to become fully-fledged jockeys.

The three-leg Work Riders’ Challenge is on top of the work rider races that are staged at most Highveld race meetings throughout the year.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

7 Magic Choice (BEST BET), 3 Night King, 8 Lil Wahoo, 10 Pick A Lily

Race 2:

1 Quick Run, 6 Shecandanceallnite, 4 Stormy Weathers, 9 It’s Raining Men

Race 3:

9 Masaaken, 10 Munabadha, 1 Break Free, 8 Viceroy

Race 4:

2 Arizona Lady, 5 Super Duper, 3 Fatalistic, 1 Rizzoli

Race 5:

4 Amber Light (VALUE BET), 3 Just Magic, 1 Fasinada, 2 Love Posy

Race 6:

7 Pomelo, 1 Curfew, 2 Rainy Season, 8 Nitro Girl

Race 7:

1 Fort Snow, 2 Rose Willow, 3 Sheltering Sky, 6 Apple Drop

Race 8:

2 Ra’ed, 1 West Coast Lover, 3 Valencia, 5 One Block

Pick 6:

1,9,10 x 1,2,3,5 x 1,2,3,4 x 1,2,7 x 1,2,3 x 1,2 (R864)

PA:

1,4,6 x 9 x 1,2,5 x 3,4 x 1,7 x 1,2 x 2 (R72)