Best bets
Best bets
1 minute read
25 Apr 2021
9:13 am

Horse racing best bets, Sunday 25 April 2021

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Your daily best bets.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Greyville

Best Bet

Race 3: Silver Stardust (5) to win.

After a very impressive debut, this Silvano colt is expected to open his account and go on to great heights.

Value Bet

Race 9: Quartet: Float 2+7+11 with 1+2+3+6+12

This bet costs R120, but you can take 10% for R12 or 5% for R6.

  • Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.