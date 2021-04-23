Mojito can bring a bit of Magic to Fairview

Mike Moon

Van Rensburg is back in the saddle for this MR 74 Handicap over 1000m and is unlikely to mess up again.

Trainer Gavin Smith appears destined for a successful day on the Fairview Polytrack on Friday, with his sprinter Mojito Magic in Race 6 shaping up as the best bet on the eight-race card.

This son of Captain Al used to impress in his work at home when under the tutelage of Dennis Bosch in Durban but could only manage a single win in 15 starts and seemed to lose confidence when he went racing. His switch to Smith’s yard in PE showed how a change of scenery can make a big difference to a horse’s performance.

Mojito Magic hasn’t been out of the first three in his last five starts and registered his second win in late January. Three weeks ago, he should have made it three, but jockey Marco van Rensburg was uncommonly clumsy in the finish and got his reins and crop in a tangle and was pipped at the post.

Mojito Magic boasts by far the best form in the race and the clincher for banker status is the 53.5kg he carries, which gives him a decided advantage over some of his better-performed rivals. The No 6 draw in a field of 13 could be just the launch pad Van Rensburg needs to place him in range of the early pace.

Smith and Van Rensburg could get their meeting off to a roaring start with Inbetween Dreams in the first race and Slightly Spanish in the second, while Zeta Jones in the fifth and Dagliotti in the eighth also look lively candidates.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

2 Inbetwen Dreams, 7 Absolutely Fab, 1 Val Gardena, 4 Shahidi

Race 2:

1 Slightly Spanish, 5 Chicago West, 3 Demonte, 2 Hikaru

Race 3:

10 Encryption, 2 Wallis Simpson, 3 Sailing Ship, 4 Golden Chance

Race 4:

1 Red Rules, 4 Latifah’s Queen, 2 Offsides, 7 The Summons

Race 5:

1 Zeta Jones, 10 Close To My Heart, 12 Purple And Gold, 5 Flying Thunder

Race 6:

9 Mojito Magic, 3 Teofilio, 5 Sloane, 10 Bright Flame

Race 7:

Elusive Jaid, 4 Field Dancer, 5 Gallic Girl, 8 Natural Jade

Race 8:

2 Dagliotti, 10 All In Line, 6 Chainsaw, 8 Atkinson Grimshaw

Pick 6:

2,3,4,6,9,10 x 1,2,4,7 x 1,5,8,10,12 x 9 x 3,4 x 2,6,8,10 (R960)

PA:

1,5 x 2,10 x 1,2,4 x 1,10,12 x 9 x 3 x 2,10 (R72)