Horse racing best bets, Friday 23 April 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Fairview Polytrack

Best Bet:

Race 6: Mojito Magic (9) to win.

Runner-up in his last two, this Captain Al gelding should go one better back on the Polytrack.

Value Bet

Race 7: Swinger: 3×8

Elusive Jaid (3) and Natural Jade (8) could combine for a gem of a payout.