Horse racing best bets, Friday 23 April 2021

Fairview Polytrack
Best Bet:
Race 6: Mojito Magic (9) to win.
Runner-up in his last two, this Captain Al gelding should go one better back on the Polytrack.
Value Bet
Race 7: Swinger: 3×8
Elusive Jaid (3) and Natural Jade (8) could combine for a gem of a payout.
