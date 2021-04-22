Warren Kennedy has a good book of rides at the Vaal

Mike Moon

For his part, Hewitson’s best chances appear to be After Hours in Race 2, Maple Sugar in Race 5, and Senescence in Race 9.

It might be a bridge too far for reigning champion jockey Warren Kennedy to overhaul Lyle Hewitson in the race for the 2021 title, but he has been steadily closing the gap on his rival with a fine run of form of late.

The combatants both have promising books of rides at the Vaal on Thursday when racing is on the Classic track, though, at the end of the day, Kennedy’s might well have trimmed Hewitson’s lead a little more.

Kennedy’s four bookings for trainer Paul Peter are all bright chances – as are his rides for four other conditioners.

In Race 1 he partners Peter’s Trying Times, a three-year-old coming to hand nicely with two-second places in his last two outings. A rails draw from the 1450m start gives him an edge in the Maiden Handicap, but he does face challenges from a slew of other horses who are also knocking on the door. Prince Alf, Castle Corner and Grace From Above are the main threats.

Peter’s well-bred filly Greenhill won her maiden at the fifth attempt last time and looks destined for better things. Kennedy is fancied to steer her to victory in the second, a Conditions Stakes race down the straight 1000m.

And he could land a quick double (or perhaps a treble) for Peter with Anne Boleyn in the third. This two-time-winning filly needed her last run after a three-month break and should be well tuned up this time.

All of Lucy In The Sky (Race 4), Ideal Angel (5), Irish Wonder Girl (7), Zabarjad (8) and Mirren (9) have excellent opportunities to carry Kennedy to further success at the meeting.

Both jockeys will have their work cut out to get the better of Gavin Lerena in the seventh, in which the former champ rides Paton’s Tears, the nap bet on the nine-race card.

Lucky Houdalakis’s three-year-old filly is a sluggish starter but has nonetheless won two of her seven starts to date. Last time out she wore blinkers for the first time and strolled to victory over 1400m at the Vaal. This FM91 Handicap over 1600m might be a step up from that assignment but, if she reproduces that kind of galloping prowess, she should follow up.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

4 Prince Alf, 2 Trying Times, 1 Castle Corner, 6 Grace From Above

Race 2:

10 Greenhill, 5 Lagertha, 9 Look To The Sky, 1 Just As Rich

Race 3:

1 Anne Boleyn, 9 Capitiana, 3 Greens, 7 Little Rain

Race 4:

7 Zodiac Princess, 2 Glowtoria, 10 Lucy In The Sky, 1 Chloris

Race 5:

6 Un Deux Trois, 5 Mode, 1 Ideal Angel, 4 Louvain

Race 6:

1 Atomic Blonde, 6 Shuckra, 4 Supa Mufti, 5 Roger The Dodger

Race 7:

5 Paton’s Tears, 9 Sultanah, 3 Irish Wonder Girl, 1 Catellano

Race 8:

3 Dark Vision, 2 Oyster King, 4 Evening Rise, 1 Dawn Of A New Era

Race 9:

1 Mirren, 3 Senescence, 8 Sophia’s First, 4 Electric Boots

Pick 6:

1,2,5,7,10,12 x 1,2,3,4,5,6 x 1,4,5,6 x 5 x 3 x 1,2,3,4,8 (R720)

PA:

1,3,9 x 2,7 x 5,6 x 1,6 x 5 x 3 x 1,3,5 (R72)