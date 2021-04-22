Horse racing best bets, Thursday 22 April 2021

Sports Staff

Vaal

Best Bet

Race 7: Paton’s Tears (5) to win.

This Coup De Grace filly was not disgraced when running sixth in the Grade 3 Fillies Mile in November.

In this field she is the one to catch.

Value Bet:

Race 5: Trifecta: Box 1+3+6+9

Ideal Angel (1), Maple Sugar (3), and Un Deux Trois (6) are expected to fight out the finish.

If Birdwatcher (9) manages to sneak in, the trifecta could pay a few rand.