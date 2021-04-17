Horse racing best bets, Saturday 17 April 2021

Sports Staff

Turffontein

Best bet

RACE 4 NO GOOD QUEEN BESS – WIN

We are going to do something naughty today as our best bet will be having her first run. Good Queen Bess is bred in the purple and has been imported from the UK. The word is out that she is something special and as the opposition is not particularly strong, she could be an outstanding bet.

Value bet

RACE 6 NO 2 MARDI GRAS – EACHWAY

This feature-race winner has been off form for a while but that has seen his merit rating dropping very quickly. Four runs back he was racing off a merit rating of 124, now it is down to 107. That allows him to run in weaker fields and also, if in a strong field, carry much less weight. Today it is the first case, he is down in class, and if anywhere near his best, the 20-1 on offer looks incredibly generous. Don’t leave out of Swingers, Trifectas and Quartets.