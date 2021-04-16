Horse racing best bets, Friday 16 April 2021

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

FAIRVIEW

BEST BET

RACE 2 NO 11 POT SOX

This filly has run twice for two-second places. Two horses who ran behind her last time have come out and won, making that a very strong form line. Richard Fourie takes the ride this time and Pot Sox looks ready to find her way to the winner’s enclosure.

VALUE BET

RACE 4 NO 4 JOYFUL NOISE – EACHWAY

Joyful Noise takes on an odds-on favourite in World Radar. World Radar is brilliant but terribly unsound. While she is unbeaten on the Polytrack, she is not always that reliable on the turf and has let the side down. Joyful Noise has a record of a win and two places over the course and distance and looks almost certain to at least place again. She is second favourite so if World Radar fails to deliver, Joyful Noise should be there to pick up the pieces.