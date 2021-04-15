Horse racing best bets, Thursday 15 April 2021

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.
GREYVILLE
BEST BET
RACE 3 NO 10 TOP ME UP HOLLY – WIN
Two-time champion jockey Lyle Hewitson is well on his way to reclaiming the title he lost last season t Warren Kennedy and he can extend his lead at Greyville today when he ride Top Me Up Holly for trainer Alyson Wright. She is the best-weighted runner and has the best form, the only concern being a slightly wide No 10 draw. Looks very hard to beat.
VALUE BET
RACE 8 NO 8 SOMETHING EXCITING – PLACES
This is another Alyson Wright-trained runner, but this time Anton Marcus takes the ride. He has yet to be unplaced on this six-year-old mare, so focus on the places although a few rand for a win could work for you. Use a floating banker in Trifectas and Quartets.
