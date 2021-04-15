Horse racing best bets, Thursday 15 April 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

GREYVILLE

BEST BET

RACE 3 NO 10 TOP ME UP HOLLY – WIN

Two-time champion jockey Lyle Hewitson is well on his way to reclaiming the title he lost last season t Warren Kennedy and he can extend his lead at Greyville today when he ride Top Me Up Holly for trainer Alyson Wright. She is the best-weighted runner and has the best form, the only concern being a slightly wide No 10 draw. Looks very hard to beat.

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 8 SOMETHING EXCITING – PLACES

This is another Alyson Wright-trained runner, but this time Anton Marcus takes the ride. He has yet to be unplaced on this six-year-old mare, so focus on the places although a few rand for a win could work for you. Use a floating banker in Trifectas and Quartets.