Richard Fourie is the man to watch at Kenilworth

Mike Moon

Jockey Richard Fourie looks set for another profitable day at Kenilworth on Tuesday, with most of his rides worth a second look when exotic permutations are being compiled.

All of Raventhorpe (Race 1), Kwinta’s Light (2), T’Challa (6), Six Hills Giant (7) and Double Agent (8) have very lively chances. Kwinta’s Light, a juvenile filly trained by Justin Snaith, comes off a fair

fifth place in an open-company feature race when she showed signs of stress.

Racing back among her own gender, she makes a compelling choice. Before that last run, she posted two runners-up efforts, so clearly has something about her. Fourie’s next best on the day might be Snaith’s T’Challa in the sixth, a MR74 Handicap over 1200m.

This fellow suffered the unkindest cut in February and seems to have benefitted in terms of becoming a more competitive racehorse. The son of Gimmethegreenlight won straight off the gelding and was then second over 1000m, charging at the close.

Six Hills Giant is likely to start favourite in the seventh, but puntders looking for a bit of value while following Fourie on the day should give Double Agent in the eighth, a Maiden Plate over 2000m.

Having shown his stamina capabilities in his last two outings, he gets blinkers fitted, which could be a clincher.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

1 All Swagger, 10 Ravensthorpe, 3 Green Vigilante, 4 Hendo Shuttle

Race 2:

5 Kwanta’s Light, 1 Comedy Of Manners, 3 Grayswood Pink, 2 Giverny

Race 3:

2 Irish Morning, 1 His Choice, 4 Speed Of Night, 7 Fort Red

Race 4:

1 Happy Aristocrat, 2 Tara Iti, 6 Smileatthesunset, 3 Grand Escape

Race 5:

1 Jo Loves, 5 Cape To Rio, 3 Fly To Rio, 6 Path To Go

Race 6:

4 T’Challa, 9 Baltimore Jack, 6 Alpha Papa, 5 What A Man

Race 7:

7 Super Duke, 5 Six Hills Giant, 4 Captains World, 6 Lets Boogie Baby

Race 8:

6 Double Agent, 2 Van Gogh, 1 Bel Punto, 3 On You Marks

Pick 6:

1,2 x 1 x 1,2,3,4,5,6 x 4,9 x 2,4,5,6,7 x 1,2,3,4,6,15 (R720)

PA:

5 x 1 x 1 x 1,5 x 4 x 4,5,7 x 1,2,3,6 (R24)