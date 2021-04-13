Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 13 April 2021

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.
KENILWORTH 13 APRIL
BEST BET
RACE 3 SWINGER NO 1 HIS CHOICE AND NO 2 IRISH MORNING
Two scratchings in this race have made a Swinger a very attractive bet. As a rule, to catch a
Swinger you need to find any two of the first three horses past the post. To do this, the pool
is divided into three.
However, once there are less than six horses, as is the case now because of the scratchings,
there is only one Swinger – first and second in any order. With the pool not divided up, this
is a good bet as this does look a two-horse race.
VALUE BET
RACE 7 NO 7 SUPER DUKE – EACHWAY
This race is over 2500m and there are a number of the runners who are untested over the
distance. That is not true of Super Duke, who has only raced four times, winning his first
race in his last start over 2400m. He is bred to stay, looks to have much room for
improvement and has a decent jockey up in Keagan de Melo. He is quoted at 6-1 in an eight-
horse field and looks excellent win and place value.
