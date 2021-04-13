Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 13 April 2021

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

KENILWORTH 13 APRIL

BEST BET

RACE 3 SWINGER NO 1 HIS CHOICE AND NO 2 IRISH MORNING

Two scratchings in this race have made a Swinger a very attractive bet. As a rule, to catch a

Swinger you need to find any two of the first three horses past the post. To do this, the pool

is divided into three.

However, once there are less than six horses, as is the case now because of the scratchings,

there is only one Swinger – first and second in any order. With the pool not divided up, this

is a good bet as this does look a two-horse race.

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 7 SUPER DUKE – EACHWAY

This race is over 2500m and there are a number of the runners who are untested over the

distance. That is not true of Super Duke, who has only raced four times, winning his first

race in his last start over 2400m. He is bred to stay, looks to have much room for

improvement and has a decent jockey up in Keagan de Melo. He is quoted at 6-1 in an eight-

horse field and looks excellent win and place value.