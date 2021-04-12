Horse racing best bets, Monday 12 April 2021

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.
FAIRVIEW POLYTRACK
BEST BET
RACE 2 NO 1 IRON HENRY – WIN
This Juan Nel-trained runner has only had one run at Fairview where he finished second.
That was on the turf while today he runs on the Polytrack. His penultimate race was at
Greyville in Durban on their Polytrack where he finished second as well. That race was
against stronger opposition and Iron Henry looks set to get out of the maidens.
VALUE BET
RACE 6 NO 1 KING CAPONE – EACHWAY BET
This gelding finally returns to the Polytrack where he had all his success. Hi last two races on
the turf need to be ignored. He drop markedly in class but what is most significant is that
trainer Jacques Strydom has engaged former champion jockey and current log leader Lyle
Hewitson to take the ride. At 10-1 he looks a very nice each-way bet.
