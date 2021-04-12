Horse racing best bets, Monday 12 April 2021

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

FAIRVIEW POLYTRACK

BEST BET

RACE 2 NO 1 IRON HENRY – WIN

This Juan Nel-trained runner has only had one run at Fairview where he finished second.

That was on the turf while today he runs on the Polytrack. His penultimate race was at

Greyville in Durban on their Polytrack where he finished second as well. That race was

against stronger opposition and Iron Henry looks set to get out of the maidens.

VALUE BET

RACE 6 NO 1 KING CAPONE – EACHWAY BET

This gelding finally returns to the Polytrack where he had all his success. Hi last two races on

the turf need to be ignored. He drop markedly in class but what is most significant is that

trainer Jacques Strydom has engaged former champion jockey and current log leader Lyle

Hewitson to take the ride. At 10-1 he looks a very nice each-way bet.