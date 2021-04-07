Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 7 April 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Kenilworth

Best Bet

Race 7: Lilac Sensation (2) to win.

Fresh off a second career win, Lilac Sensation lines up against a very decent field in this FM79 Handicap over 1400m.

She bounced back after a break and won over this trip last time out. A resultant two-point penalty is unlikely to halt her progress. She also has the benefit of regular jockey Richard Fourie in the saddle.

Value Bet

Race 8: Swinger: 3×8

