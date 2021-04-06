Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 6 April 2021

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.
Vaal
Value Bet: All To Come:
Race 1, Chariot Master (1) to Win
Race 2, Irfaans Boy (7) to Win
Race 4, Love Lies (1) to Place
Race 5, Talladega (5) to Place.
Best Bet: Race 7: Swinger: 2×8
Both Bella Rosa (2) and All Aglow (8) should contest the finish. Pairing them for a Swinger in a fairly open race should offer some good value too.
