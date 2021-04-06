Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 6 April 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Vaal

Value Bet: All To Come:

Race 1, Chariot Master (1) to Win

Race 2, Irfaans Boy (7) to Win

Race 4, Love Lies (1) to Place

Race 5, Talladega (5) to Place.

Best Bet: Race 7: Swinger: 2×8

Both Bella Rosa (2) and All Aglow (8) should contest the finish. Pairing them for a Swinger in a fairly open race should offer some good value too.

Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.