6 Apr 2021
9:48 am

Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 6 April 2021

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Your daily best bets.

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Vaal

Value Bet: All To Come:

Race 1, Chariot Master (1) to Win

Race 2, Irfaans Boy (7) to Win

Race 4, Love Lies (1) to Place

Race 5, Talladega (5) to Place.

Best Bet: Race 7: Swinger: 2×8

Both Bella Rosa (2) and All Aglow (8) should contest the finish. Pairing them for a Swinger in a fairly open race should offer some good value too.

  • Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Friday 21 May 2021
24 mins ago
24 mins ago

BEST BETS

Richard Fourie steps up for Greeff stable. Whatever Next?
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

BEST BETS

Let’s not be dopes about doping
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Thursday 19 May 2021
1 day ago
1 day ago


