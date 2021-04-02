Horse racing best bets, Friday 2 April 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Fairview

Best bet

RACE 3 NO 1 MISS NIBBLES – WIN

This Gavin Smith-trained runner was well supported to win on debut and she won without raising a sweat.

Two winners from three runners have come from that formline and she is a confident selection to win again.

Value bet

RACE 6 NO 9 BETTER DAYS – EACHWAY

This son of Dynasty had some good performances early in his career in the Western Cape but went off the boil. He was sent to trainer Zietsman Oosthuizen in Port Elizabeth and won his debut race over 1400m with ease. He is back over the same course and distance, is well drawn at No 4 and could well follow up. He is quoted at 14-1 and looks excellent value at the price.

Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.