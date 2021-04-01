Horse racing best bets, Thursday 1 April 2021

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.
VAAL
BEST BET
RACE 4 – EXACTA 2-CORNISH POMODORA AND 1-DR DOOLITTLE
This is a Progress Plate and under the race conditions it looks a direct match between these two. However, Cornish Pomodoro is so well handicapped he will be hard to beat while Dr Doolittle is the runner handicapped to follow him home.
VALUE BET
RACE 5 NO 10 ATOMIC BLONDE – EACHWAY BET
This horse has been running into form and with champion jockey Warren Kennedy up, this could be his day. He was quoted at 10-1 in early betting and he should finish in the money.
