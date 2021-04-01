Horse racing best bets, Thursday 1 April 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

VAAL

BEST BET

RACE 4 – EXACTA 2-CORNISH POMODORA AND 1-DR DOOLITTLE

This is a Progress Plate and under the race conditions it looks a direct match between these two. However, Cornish Pomodoro is so well handicapped he will be hard to beat while Dr Doolittle is the runner handicapped to follow him home.

VALUE BET

RACE 5 NO 10 ATOMIC BLONDE – EACHWAY BET

This horse has been running into form and with champion jockey Warren Kennedy up, this could be his day. He was quoted at 10-1 in early betting and he should finish in the money.

Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.