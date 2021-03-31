Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 31 March 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

SCOTTSVILLE

BEST BET

RACE 3 NO 9 CASIMIRO – WIN

One ha to say from the outset that this is a very difficult card where nothing really stands out. However, Casimiro has had two good runs at Scottsville and as this gelding has only raced three times and has the most room for improvement and coupled with the fact it will be ridden by Anton Marcus, it does look the best prospect on the card.

VALUE BET

RACE 4 – QUARTET – FLOAT 4-SOCRATES AND 11-MR FITZ WITH THE FIELD

Both these horses are from the Shane Humby stable and have decent form over the course and distance. They will be ridden by Anton Marcus and Lyle Hewitson respectively and with the likelihood of getting an outsider running into the first four, this Quartet should pay well.

