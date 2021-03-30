Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 30 March 2021

Sports Staff

TURFFONTEIN INSIDE

BEST BET

RACE 4 NO 8 MAPLE SUGAR – WIN

Trainer Sean Tarry will try again with his filly Maple Sugar. She has proved costly in all three of her starts but she had excuses. She is highly thought of and could be refreshed after a rest and get off the mark.

VALUE BET

RACE 5 NO 1 QUERARI FERARI – EACHWAY BET AND SWINGERS

This four-year-old filly takes massive drop in class and looks ready to resume winning ways. One has to ignore her last race in the Grade 3 Acacia Handicap where she landed the worst f the draws and failed to overcome the hurdle. She runs in a Graduation Plate where she is one of the best handicapped runners and is ideally suited to the course and distance. Back eachway and take Swingers with No 3 Gee For Go and No 4 Ecstatic Green.

