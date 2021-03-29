Horse racing best bets, Monday 29 March 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

DURBANVILLE

BEST BET

RACE 7 NO 1 WINTER FURI

Draws are vital at Durbanville as all races are run around the turn. Jumping from a top four barrier position is often a huge advantage although if a horse has good gate speed, it could overcome that hurdle.

Winter Furi jumps from No 1 draw in this event over 1250m and with in-form Grant van Niekerk up, will take a power of beating.

VALUE BET

RACE 5 – QUARTET – FLOAT 3 (ONE WAY TRAFFIC), 1 (LEGITIMISE) AND 6 (TALES OF US) WITH THE FIELD.

The full cost of this bet is R216 but for just R21.60 you will get 10% of the payout with TAB. The top three look set to fight it out but the remaining place could go to any horse in this race. The Quartet should result in a decent payout.

