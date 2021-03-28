Best bets
Sports Staff
28 Mar 2021
Horse racing best bets, Sunday 28 March 2021

Greyville Turf

Best Bet

Race 5: Share Holder (2) Eachway.

Leading jockey Lyle Hewitson takes responsibility for guiding Share Holder over 2200m for the first time in his career.

Value Bet

Pick3: Race 6 to Race 8

Leg 1: (Race 6) 1, 4, 7, 8

Leg 2: (Race 7) 8

Leg 3: (Race 8) Field (14 runners)

If we survive the first two legs, we’ll be shouting the outsiders home to ensure a pretty payout.

