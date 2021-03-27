Horse racing best bets, Saturday 27 March 2021

Sports Staff

Turffontein Standside

Best Bet

Race 7, the Grade 2 Colorado King Stakes: Summer Pudding (4) to win.

The horse of the year and the darling of the Highveld is back on her home track where she recorded eight of her nine career victories.

Value Bet

Race 5: Freedom Seeker (4) to win.

Mind Reader might be top of the bookmakers’ boards, but Freedom Seeker could very well reverse the result from their previous encounter due to a 3.5kg weight difference this time round.

