Horse racing best bets, Friday 26 March 2021

Fairview Turf
Best Bet
Race 7, the Listed East Cape Sprint Cup: Captain tatters (1) to win.
Cape Town raider Justin Snaith’s charge finished just two lengths behind Rio Querari in the Grade 2 Diadem Stakes last time out. Snaith definitely didn’t bring this Gimmethegreenlight gelding to PE just to fill the field.
Value Bet
All To Come: Race 3 to Race 7.
Race 3: Hikaru (2) to place
Race 4: Inbetween Dreams (1) to place
Race 5: Dragon Power (7) to place
Race 6: Adios Amigos (3) to place
Race 7: Constable (4) to place
Jockey Aldo Domeyer does not travel to PE to feel the wind in his hair. With seven wins and two place finishes from 11 rides in PE this season, his win/place strike rate is just over 80%. All five his rides Friday are for trainer Candice Bass-Robinson and they all have a very realistic chance of a podium finish.
