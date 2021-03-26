Horse racing best bets, Friday 26 March 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Fairview Turf

Best Bet

Race 7, the Listed East Cape Sprint Cup: Captain tatters (1) to win.

Cape Town raider Justin Snaith’s charge finished just two lengths behind Rio Querari in the Grade 2 Diadem Stakes last time out. Snaith definitely didn’t bring this Gimmethegreenlight gelding to PE just to fill the field.

Value Bet

All To Come: Race 3 to Race 7.

Race 3: Hikaru (2) to place

Race 4: Inbetween Dreams (1) to place

Race 5: Dragon Power (7) to place

Race 6: Adios Amigos (3) to place

Race 7: Constable (4) to place

Jockey Aldo Domeyer does not travel to PE to feel the wind in his hair. With seven wins and two place finishes from 11 rides in PE this season, his win/place strike rate is just over 80%. All five his rides Friday are for trainer Candice Bass-Robinson and they all have a very realistic chance of a podium finish.

Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.