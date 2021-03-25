Horse racing best bets, Thursday 25 March 2021

Sports Staff

Vaal

Best Bet

Race 2: Slalom Queen (7) to win.

While all seven runners have talent and ability to spare, it’s the only filly in this race who should take the victory for the simple reason she’s the only one in form.

Value Bet

Race 4: Quartet: Float 1+12 with 2+3+9+14+15+16

This looks like the perfect race for a surprise result. A full field of 16 runners are carded to face the starter of which at least half can lay claim to a place finish.

