23 Mar 2021
Horse racing best bets, 23 March 2021

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Your daily best bets.

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Durbanville

Value Bet

Race 5: Sudden Star (2) – Eachway

Trainer Michael Robinson believes Sudden Star can experience a change in fortunes in a small but highly competitive field. This Sudden Storm colt has been runner up four times and finished third twice in his last six outings. On three occasions he was beaten less than half a length.

Best Bet

Race 8: Swinger: Box 3+6+7

This is another open race on the day. While Captain Dizzy (3) and Barney Mcgrew (7) top the bookmakers’ boards, T’Challa could make the swinger pay decently.

  • Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

