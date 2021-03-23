Horse racing best bets, 23 March 2021

Sports Staff

Durbanville

Value Bet

Race 5: Sudden Star (2) – Eachway

Trainer Michael Robinson believes Sudden Star can experience a change in fortunes in a small but highly competitive field. This Sudden Storm colt has been runner up four times and finished third twice in his last six outings. On three occasions he was beaten less than half a length.

Best Bet

Race 8: Swinger: Box 3+6+7

This is another open race on the day. While Captain Dizzy (3) and Barney Mcgrew (7) top the bookmakers’ boards, T’Challa could make the swinger pay decently.

