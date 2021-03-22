Horse racing best bets, Monday 22 March 2021

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.
Durbanville
Best bet
RACE 2 SWINGER 3-MASTER ARCHIE AND 6-SILVER SALMON
We have been doing well with Swingers in the early races and this looks to be the case again. Silver Salmon looks the runner to beat but Master Archie is likely to give plenty cheek.
Value bet
RACE 6 NO 3 ALINGALONGA – EACHWAY BET
Candice Bass-Robinson’s charge could only finish fifth in his last start but had a wide draw and was forced to sit further back than he would have liked. He ran on from a long way back and from a better barrier position could upset the more fancied runners at generous odds.
