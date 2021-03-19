Horse racing best bets, Friday 19 March 2021

Sports Staff

FAIRVIEW

BEST BET

SWINGER RACE 7 – 2 EUROPEANA AND 4 JEWEL OF DOHA

Trainers Justin Snaith and Glen Kotzen know what it takes at win a feature race in Port Elizabeth and both have brought runners to participate in the East Cape Nursery over 1200m at Fairview. They are expected to fight it out and the Swinger looks a good bet on today’s card.

VALUE BET

RACE 3 QUARTET DOUBLE FLOAT 3 DEMONTE AND 8 JASPERO WITH THE FIELD

This is not an easy race but both Demonte and Jaspero should both finish in the top four. As a result, the Quartet is the way to go but who will win is a lot tougher. That is the reason you have to take them with entire field.

This could pay very well.

One can always take a percentage if the bet is too expensive.

