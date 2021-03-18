Horse racing best bets, Thursday 18 March 2021

Sports Staff

Turffontein Inside

BEST BET

DOUBLE RACES 2 AND 3 – 1 CASH TIME AND 6 SENESCENCE

Both runners look hard to beat and as they are running in consecutive races one can take a double with TAB. Cash Time looked all over a winner last time but was caught late while Senescence is in top form and is chasing a hat-trick of wins.

VALUE BET

RACE 5 NO 11 IN LIMBO – EACHWAY BET

This filly is bred in the purple and is a full-sister to champion Hawwaam, who will soon be racing in the UK, and a half-sister to Rainbow Bridge and Golden Ducat.

Like many of Silvano’s progeny, she is taking a while to come to hand but she did win at the third time of asking and can only get better. She has a lightweight and has Muzi Yeni up.

She is quoted around 6-1 and Mike de Kock’ charge is a

