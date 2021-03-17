Horse racing best bets, 17 March 2021

Sports Staff

GREYVILLE POLYTRACK

BEST BET

RACE 2 NO 3 FREEDOM SEEKER

Weiho Marwing’s charge has run well in the Western Cape and on the Highveld. In that race at the Vaal she finished a close-up second to Mind Reader who franked the form by winning again in an even stronger field. She is in form and if she takes to the Polytrack should comfortably put this field away.

VALUE BET

RACE 4 NO 6 MR PIGALLE – EACHWAY BET

Mr Pigalle had things go wrong in running last time and looked a winner a run earlier but went down close home to a more experienced runner.

Mr Pigalle was having his second run after a rest and was perhaps unlucky not to score. He takes on a strong field in Race 4, a Maiden Plate over 1700m and rates a decent each-way proposition.

