Sports Staff
16 Mar 2021
Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 16 March 2021

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Your daily best bets.

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Vaal

BEST BET

RACE 4 SWINGER (3) SELL HIGH AND (5) NARTJIE

Nartjie is getting better with every run but the concern is that three-year-olds are not well treated by the handicappers and it is often tough for them when they come up against some well-performed older horses.

While Sell High is unlikely to achieve what Nartjie will probably accomplish by the end of his racing career, he is a genuine performer who goes well for Piere Strydom.

VALUE BET

RACE 5 NO 7 LAST CHEER – EACHWAY BET

Jockey Muzi Yeni is in devastating form and he gets aboard this filly for the second successive time. She ran second last time and the fact he has chosen to ride her again is indicative that he is expecting a big run. She is around 8-1 and is worth backing for wins and places.

